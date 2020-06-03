SAMA 2020 Nominees Announced

The Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMAs) are an annual celebration of the best in new alternative Scottish music. The 2020 nominees have just been announced and this year’s live ceremony will take place online at 6.30pm on Wednesday 18 November via live streaming platform Twitch.

Performing live at the event will be the eccentric Glasgow quintet Walt Disco and the Edinburgh based rapper, producer and recent SAY Award winner Nova.

Put together by specialist nominators working across the music industry, some of the nominees shortlisted in this year’s award categories include Callum Easter (Best Live Act), TAAHLIAH (Best Newcomer & Best Electronic), Dead Pony (Best Rock/Alternative) and Fair Mothers (Best Acoustic). Jamie Houston, Music Officer, Creative Scotland said: “Behind the curtain of the mainstream is a world of talent which demands widespread attention.”

Suzanne Miller, Help Musicians Scotland Manager, added: “We know how uniquely difficult 2020 has been for musicians… that's why this year's SAMAs are perhaps more important than ever before, offering us all a moment to reflect on the incredible power of music.”

A three-day public vote will open on Monday (November 9th) on the SAMA website, with the winners announced live on Twitch on (November 18th).

Tickets available HERE.

Words: Jamie Wilde

