Sam Wise Taps Into That Tour Energy For 'Take One'

London polymath Sam Wise has shared his new single 'Take One'.

Out now, the single taps into his tour energy, carrying the vibe of a live performance into the studio.

The beat leans on rolling drill snares, but we're also hearing ghost-like traces of first wave grime in the arrangement too.

The vocal moves from dynamic rap flows through to something rather more soulful, with Sam Wise continually switching it up.

One of the most naturally gifted performers in the newgen, Sam Wise uses 'Take One' to display his versatility.

Sam Wise comments...

“‘Take One’ takes us on a journey through the ‘Free Game’ Tour last year. It captures some of the moments and the fun we had on the tour and I thought you know what, let's shoot a little video. We kept it fun and essentially ‘Take One’ is a little warm up for the year. Something fun for all the Wise Mans to listen to. New Music coming soon baby!”

