Sam Wise Links With Jesse James Solomon On 'Cheque Came'

House Of Pharoahs rapper Sam Wise returns with new single 'Cheque Came'.

The track finds the South London artist linking with Peckham's own Jesse James Solomon, resulting in something soulful yet sharp-edged.

The atmospheric production is shot through with a slinky saxophone line, while punchy trap beats underpin the two MCs.

A song that deals with the ups and downs of the rap game, 'Cheque Came' is about having months to feed while still pursuing your own ambitions.

Production comes from Joffstar, while the Elliot Simpson visuals takes Sam Wise and Jesse James Solomon to the streets of London.

