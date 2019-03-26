Sam Wills Seduces With Jazz-Soaked Burner 'Talk In The Morning'

Sam Wills is moving with real momentum.

He's just come off the road with Jordan Rakei, while his new live night Chapters is up and running.

Working with alacrity, the Hastings artist fuses jazz, soul, funk, and more into this delicious, home-brewed concoction.

Take new single 'Talk In The Morning'. The neatly clipped guitar line underpins that supple rhythm, the drum beat echoing New Orleans greats The Meters filtered through a hip-hop lens.

The louche rhythm is the perfect foil for Sam Wills' falsetto, so expressive while retaining an addictive edge.

Tune in now.

