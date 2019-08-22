Sam Wilde's Blistering 'If You Stay' Captures A State Of Unease

Sam Wilde tends to move quickly.

When he writes a song he wants it recorded, nailed down in one place.

Hitting up Greenmount Studios in Leeds, Sam Wilde sat down recently to complete his new single 'If You Stay'.

A blistering state of unease, it lets the sound bleed into the red, while retaining the nuanced lyricism that makes Sam so potent.

Mastered by John Davis, it perfectly captures the sense of being trapped by disappointment. Sam explains...

“If you stay is about regret and disappointment and the pain it can bring. I wanted to keep the video simple and put all the focus on the delivery to capture the pain and frustration that the lyrics evoke.”

“I liked the idea of filming everything in a single location. It captures this sense of entrapment, and for me that's how regret seems to feel, being trapped and burdened by the idea you went wrong”.

Tune in now.