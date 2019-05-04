Sam Valdez Soars Into The Heavens On 'Turn'

Los Angeles riser Sam Valdez makes the kind of dreamy, effervescent guitar pop you previously thought only existed in dreams.

There are shades of Mazzy Star in her work, this kind of opaque, desert bleached vision that is equal parts DIIV and Cocteau Twins.

Valdez’s debut EP 'Mirage' rightfully won acclaim, a supremely gifted collection that marked her out as something a little different.

With a flurry of European shows incoming Sam Valdez has finished work on a new single, a gleaming shoegaze-inflected jewel.

'Turn' walks at its own pace, taking life in its leisure, while the love-lorn lyric twists and pokes at your heartstrings.

It's dominated by that glorious vocal, though, with Sam Valdez pouring her heart and soul into this guitar pop mirage.

Tune in now.

Catch Sam Valdez at London's Thousand Island on April 15th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.