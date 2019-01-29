Sam Tompkins Returns With 'You Broke My Heart So Gently'

Sam Tompkins tells it like it is on new single 'You Broke My Heart So Gently' - tune in now.

The songwriter matches some classic pop tropes to an awareness of the UK underground, fusing his soulful tones to some hip-hop style beats.

Recent single 'Follow Suit' was an astute, mature return, with Sam Tompkins raising his artistry to a fresh level.

New track 'You Broke My Heart So Gently' is out now, an emotional return that deals with a break up and the grieving process.

The full video - written by Sam and co-directed with Jack Bowden - epitomises this, underpinning the artistic integrity that runs through his work.

Tune in now.

