Sam Smith Has Decided Album Title 'To Die For' Is Inappropriate

Sam Smith has decided that their new album 'To Die For' should be re-named.

The record was set to land on June 5th, but these plans have been scrapped in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deciding that the title "doesn't feel right" at this "weird, upsetting, and unprecedented time" Sam has decided to go back to work.

As a result, the record will be pushed back, the tracklisting overhauled, and a new title will be unveiled.

Sam Smith adds: "There will be an album this year, I promise!"

To my wonderful fans... x pic.twitter.com/ZdhCeRkH7Q — samsmith (@samsmith) March 30, 2020

