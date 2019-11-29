Sam Lee Duets With Elizabeth Fraser On 'The Moon Shines Bright'

Mercury nominee Sam Lee has shared new single 'The Moon Shines Bright'.

The folk songwriter will release new album 'Old Wow' on January 31st, accompanied by his biggest ever tour.

Working with a select batch of guests on his new single, 'The Moon Shines Bright' features Cocteau Twins vocalist Elizabeth Fraser.

Having stepped back from music Elizabeth Fraser now accepts one-off projects, agreeing to work with Sam on the song.

It's a beautiful setting, so fragrant and organic, with his steadfast vocal offset by the piercing beauty of Elizabeth Fraser's vocal.

There's a new video showcasing a performance at RAK Studios, one that also features Suede guitarist turned solo artist Bernard Butler.

Check it out now.

Sam Lee's new album 'Old Wow' will be released on January 31st.

