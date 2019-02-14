Sam Johnson Shares New Single 'Medicine For My Brain'

Getting ahead in the music industry can be tough.

Just ask Sam Johnson. He's had false starts and misleading opportunities, having his hopes dashed more times than he cares to remember.

Retreating to his studio, he began to focus these feelings into a song, using these frustrations to produce something positive.

Soulful pop burner 'Medicine For My Brain' is the result. Amid John Martyn esque guitar inflections he states his independence, singing:

"You say you don't want my name / Well hell, I don't need your fame / I'm happy to use my pain / It's medicine for my brain..."

The first sign of his incoming debut EP, it's about being jaded, frustrated, and concerned, but uses this to pursue a forward path.

Sam explains: "I was very jaded at one point. I wanted to write a chorus which is basically saying I don't give a damn about the industry - which is ironic because that's the very song that got me signed."

Tune in now.

Catch Sam Johnson supporting Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard at the Big Indie Summer Sessions on July 31st at Pop Brixton, London.

