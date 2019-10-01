Sam Johnson Learns To Let Go With 'Stuck Under The Surface'

Sam Johnson has always sought a means of communicating his feelings.

Often, his emotions sit almost beyond words, and music acted as a way to bring them into sharp focus.

New EP 'Eastcote' lands on November 1st, and it follows a busy year, one that developed with support from BBC Introducing.

Recently touring with Ferris & Sylvester, Sam is now ready to share his new EP, a cross section of the past 18 months of his life.

New song 'Stuck Under The Surface' is about learning to let go, an infectious acoustic-pop number with a stellar chorus.

Words tumble from his mouth, with Sam Johnson recalling the end of a six year (and primarily long distance) love affair.

He comments: "'Stuck Under The Surface' is a song born from the ashes of a long term relationship that didn’t quite work out. It came to fruition in the wake of a break up and felt like a very necessary form of catharsis."

"I knew it had to be honest if it were to be convincing, but naturally with that came a level of difficulty and unease that I’d rarely had to deal with when writing songs before. However, rather inevitably, it’s gone on to become one of my favourite songs on the EP. I’ve realised that its overarching message is one of openness."

"I found closure in being able to write this song, when previously feeling unable to articulate my feelings or ‘stuck under the surface’, and I hope others will be touched similarly when listening."

Tune in now.

