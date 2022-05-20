Sam Gellaitry Shares New Single 'angel'

Sam Gellaitry has shared new single 'angel'.

The producer never misses, and his latest single - out via FFRR/Parlophone Records - is no exception.

It's an electronic trailblazer, one that follows his visceral remix of PinkPantheress' viral smash 'Passion'.

'angel' takes a look at the distorting power of the internet, and how our ideas can become focussed on digital presentation.

As ever, it's a dashing alt-pop song shot through with club textures, with Sam Gellaitry playing hard and fast with the rules.

He comments...

‘Angel is a track I wrote to draw focus on the abstract landscape of finding someone attractive on the internet and all the accessories that follow. I wanted the instrumental to match the digital absurdity of it all and definitely went back to my routes stylistically with this one. nothing too serious to be found on this one, all fun and games...

Tune in now.

