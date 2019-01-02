Sam Fender's 'Will We Talk?' Is A Blast

Sam Fender has shared his new single 'Will We Talk?' - tune in now.

The North East talent sadly missed out on Glastonbury, with illness forcing him to re-arrange his schedule.

The new music keeps tumbling forth, however, with Sam Fender sharing a biting new single.

'Will We Talk?' is out now, a crisp new indie rock burner that rattles along with a rock 'n' roll spirit.

Ultra-catchy, it's one of his most direct moments yet, and it's already an anthem at those sweat-drenched live shows.

Tune in now.

Sam Fender will release his new album 'Hypersonic Missiles' on September 13th.

