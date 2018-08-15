Sam Fender's 'Dead Boys' Is Incredibly Poignant

Sam Fender has shared poignant new song 'Dead Boys' - tune in now.

In the UK right now, men between the age of 20 and 49 are more likely to due through suicide than any other cause of death.

It's a national crisis, something that has touched countless lives, and something we must actively attempt to change.

Suicide has touched Sam Fender's own life, and he tackles the subject in his poignant, moving new song 'Dead Boys'.

Looking at male suicide in a sensitive light, it's a raw, poetic song, one that doesn't flinch while continually offering support, and - most importantly - love.

A touching return, you can listen to 'Dead Boys' below.

