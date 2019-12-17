Sam Fender Will Perform At Elton John's Academy Awards Viewing Party

Sam Fender is set to perform at Elton John's Academy Awards viewing party next year.

The Academy Awards 2020 takes place on February 9th, with Elton John hosting a special viewing party.

It's something of a tradition for the songwriting icon, who uses the party to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The charity works in 23 different countries across the world, with the 2020 fundraiser set to feature Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo and Bobby Berk from Queer Eye.

Sam Fender will perform live, and Elton John is delighted at the chance to catch him in concert, commenting: "I absolutely love Sam Fender. He’s so talented".

"Each year we are blessed to have incredible artists do what they do best at our Party and this year will be another special night not to miss."

"Given we have some of the wonderful hosts of Queer Eye at our party, we all wanted to use the event to raise funds for our work with LGBT communities around the world, many of whom are 20 times more vulnerable to the disease than their straight peers. AIDS isn’t over until no one gets left behind."

Elton John's Academy Awards viewing party takes place in Los Angeles on February 9th, sponsored by IMDb and Neuro Drinks.

