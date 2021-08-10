Sam Fender toasted the Newcastle United takeover in style last night (October 7th).

The songwriter's new album 'Seventeen Going Under' is out now, with the North East lad hitting Later... with Jools Holland to film a performance.

Packing up the van, Sam Fender took his band straight back to Newcastle, where a several thousand strong crowd had descended upon St. James' Park.

The home of Newcastle United, fans were toasting the removal of controversial owner Mike Ashley, and the beginning of what could be a new era for the club.

Sam Fender's saxophone player ascended a statue, and led the crowd in a rendition of 'Local Hero'.

Sam Fender and his sax player Johnny Davis outside St James’ Park tonight…



Brought a tear to my eye



via @samfendermusic Instagram. #nufc#nufctakeover pic.twitter.com/u8TuYfUcG3 — Lee Robson (@leerobson23) October 7, 2021

Sam Fender spent hours with the crowd, chatting to fellow fans, signing autographs, and - as he puts it - drinking more than a few cans. A great night was had, but Sam then had to face early morning television cameras for a spot on BBC Breakfast News. Appearing bleary-eyed and deeply hungover, Sam Fender wore his Newcastle United tracksuit for the spot - gaining praise from fellow Geordie icons Ant and Dec.

Brilliant!! Good lad. @samfendermusic

On the telly in his Toon tracksuit. pic.twitter.com/tVbYLehssd — antanddec (@antanddec) October 8, 2021

Watch his spot below.