Sam Fender Sneaks Out New Single 'Hold Out'

Sam Fender has shared his new single 'Hold Out' - tune in now.

Debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' lit up 2019, with the North East songwriter subsequently nominated for a BRIT Award.

Opening 2020 with real intent, Sam Fender will complete a vast, completely sold out UK tour, one that culminates in London's Alexandra Palace before a colossal home town show.

New single 'Hold Out' is the soundtrack, and it might be familiar to fans - he used to play it a lot live.

Given the studio treatment, it's seemingly the closing chapter on Sam's debut album, and it's out now.

He comments...

“We nearly released 'Hold Out' as a single a while back. It used to be a staple in our live set when the band first got together, and I’ve always been really fond of it. It’s about going out on the lash back home which was really just a form of escape. This is going to be the last tune we put out there of the 'Hypersonic Missiles' era. I hope you like it as much as I do.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.