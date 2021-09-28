Sam Fender Shares Sweetly Reflective 'Spit Of You'

Sam Fender has shared his new single 'Spit Of You' in full.

The North East songwriter is currently storming around the country, playing a series of packed out, celebratory shows.

His new album 'Seventeen Going Under' is out shortly, and 'Spit Of You' is a key moment on the record.

A song about masculinity, the sweetly reflective lyricism hones in on Sam's own relationship with his father.

Attempting to find some kind of breakthrough, 'Spit Of You' finds the songwriter realising that perhaps they're not so different after all.

He comments...

“'Spit Of You' is a song about boys and their dads. It’s based around my own relationship with my old man, and how we both struggle as blokes to communicate the way we feel to each other without it becoming a stand off. It’s about how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as I get further into my twenties I see so much of myself in him, especially when it comes to being stubborn.”

“The second half of the song talks about seeing him with my grandma when she passed away, and how I saw him as a son, and how that moment reminded me to make the most of my time with him. If anything, it’s a declaration of love for him.”

