Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Get You Down'

Sam Fender returns with new single 'Get You Down'.

The songwriter is in the middle of a nationwide run, and he's just been cleared to play Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival.

New album 'Seventeen Going Under' is out on October 8th, with Sam Fender sharing the third single to be lifted from the LP.

Out now, 'Get You Down' is a punchy return, one that is tailor-made for Sam's exultant live shows.

Erupting with a real sense of purpose, it finds Sam Fender channelling his inner Springsteen for a lung-bursting finale.

The lyrics, though, are about perseverance, and the need to tackle - and then escape - the lingering impact of trauma.

He comments...

“The whole record is about growing up and the self-esteem issues that you carry into your adult life, this song in particular is about how insecurity has affected my relationships. Definitely one of the more personal ones.”

Tune in now.

- - -