Sam Fender Launches Petition Calling On Local Councils To Make Helplines Free To The Most Vulnerable

Sam Fender has launched a campaign to make homeless helplines free to those who need them.

The songwriter kicked off a petition calling on local councils to act, and replace the current tariff line with a free phone number.

Speaking to councils on Twitter, he called on Durham Council, Gateshead Council, South Tyneside Council, and Northumberland County Council to ditch the fees.

A petition has been set up, which you can get involved with below.

A MASSIVE Thank You to @samfendermusic for starting this Petition: The @2014NEH way is to take on injustices, for folk that need it, We Require local authorities to have free helplines for the homeless and vulnerable Please Sign & Share https://t.co/qwcsSSxbU7 — northeasthomeless (@2014NEH) December 3, 2020

As if that wasn't enough, Sam Fender has also confirmed plans for a festive live-stream on December 18th, live from Gateshead's award-winning venue The Sage.

"We're doing a free livestream of this for you guys," he comments. "Can't wait to perform a couple of songs with a full orchestra at one of my favourite venues, it's going to be a nice way to end the year!"

