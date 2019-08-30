Sam Fender Gets Personal With 'The Borders'

Sam Fender has shared his highly personal, emotionally charged new single 'The Borders'.

The North East songwriter has enjoyed a stunning summer, playing Tynemouth Castle to a capacity crowd within spitting distance of his home town.

New album 'Hypersonic Missiles' lands on September 13th, and it's set to be a followed by a full UK tour - a tour Sam has essentially already sold 90% of the tickets for.

With the LP fast approaching Sam has decided to share new single 'The Borders' and it's a real punch to the stomach.

Lyrically it gets closer than ever to his own life, spinning a tale of two boys who grow up together and go their separate ways.

A song about joy and regret, it's finely toned bittersweet flavour leaves a powerful impression.

Tune in now.

'Hypersonic Missiles' will be released on September 13th.

Related: Next Wave - Sam Fender

Photo Credit: Sophie Mayanne