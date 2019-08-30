Sam Fender Gets Personal With 'The Borders'

It's a raw, honest statement from the North East songwriter...
Robin Murray
News
02 · 09 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 02 · 09 · 2019
0

Sam Fender has shared his highly personal, emotionally charged new single 'The Borders'.

The North East songwriter has enjoyed a stunning summer, playing Tynemouth Castle to a capacity crowd within spitting distance of his home town.

New album 'Hypersonic Missiles' lands on September 13th, and it's set to be a followed by a full UK tour - a tour Sam has essentially already sold 90% of the tickets for.

With the LP fast approaching Sam has decided to share new single 'The Borders' and it's a real punch to the stomach.

Lyrically it gets closer than ever to his own life, spinning a tale of two boys who grow up together and go their separate ways.

A song about joy and regret, it's finely toned bittersweet flavour leaves a powerful impression.

Tune in now.

'Hypersonic Missiles' will be released on September 13th.

Related: Next Wave - Sam Fender

Photo Credit: Sophie Mayanne

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Sam Fender
Next Wave
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next