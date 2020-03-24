Sam Fender Covers Amy Winehouse Classic 'Back To Black'

Sam Fender has shared a cover of the Amy Winehouse song 'Back To Black'.

The oft-covered song is a modern classic, fusing that incredible vocal with a powerful sense of emotion.

The Amy Winehouse version has been spun in several different directions, with Sam Fender first covering the song for Live Lounge.

Given an official release, it's a spartan take on the original, while Sam's knee-trembling vocal sends shivers down the spine.

Sam Fender says...

"'Back To Black' is such a long-standing favourite of mine, and Amy remains a national treasure. I love that album too, I hopefully did the track some justice. You’ll all be the judge of that.."

Sam Fender has re-arranged his UK tour for this summer:

August

3 Manchester Victoria Warehouse (tickets from the 20th March remain valid)

4 Manchester Victoria Warehouse (21st March tickets valid)

25 Glasgow Barrowlands (23rd March tickets valid)

26 Glasgow Barrowlands (24th March tickets valid)

September

14 Leeds First Direct Arena

15 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

17 London Alexandra Palace (26th March tickets valid)

18 London Alexandra Palace (27th March tickets valid)

21 Newcastle Utilita Arena

