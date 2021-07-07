Sam Fender Announces New Album 'Seventeen Going Under'

Sam Fender will release new album 'Seventeen Going Under' on October 8th.

The North East songwriter's debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' was an astonishing success, balancing commercial heights with critical acclaim.

Touring himself into the ground, Sam Fender used those empty diary spaces in 2020 to his advantage, working on new material.

Returning this eve, Sam Fender has laid out plans for his new album 'Seventeen Going Under'.

Out on October 8th, he says it's "straight from the heart and I'm so proud of it..."

Here’s the title track from my new album 'SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER' which is out October 8th! It's straight from the heart and I'm so proud of it. Can’t wait for you to hear the rest. Album available to pre-order now from https://t.co/bifcXqvMDh x pic.twitter.com/parkFG3n9C — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) July 7, 2021

Find the title track 'Seventeen Going Under' below.

