Sam Fender Announces New Album 'Seventeen Going Under'

It's out on October 8th...
07 · 07 · 2021

Sam Fender will release new album 'Seventeen Going Under' on October 8th.

The North East songwriter's debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' was an astonishing success, balancing commercial heights with critical acclaim.

Touring himself into the ground, Sam Fender used those empty diary spaces in 2020 to his advantage, working on new material.

Returning this eve, Sam Fender has laid out plans for his new album 'Seventeen Going Under'.

Out on October 8th, he says it's "straight from the heart and I'm so proud of it..."

Find the title track 'Seventeen Going Under' below.

