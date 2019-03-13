Sam Evian's New Seven Inch Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Sam Evian has shared both sides of his incoming seven inch release.

The Saddle Creek aligned songwriter bared his soul on last year's full length 'You, Forever', recorded on a reel to reel eight-track in upstate New York.

New single 'Cherry Tree' and 'Roses' continues this path, with Saddle Creek set to press the single on limited edition - a mere 250 copies - seven inch vinyl.

Both sides have an airy quality, with 'Cherry Tree' written in New York's Central Park last year amid the first rays of Spring.

'Roses' delights in pastoral shades, with Sam Evian letting the freshness, the sheer vitality of his songcraft shine through.

Tune in now.

Catch Sam Evian at the following shows:

August

27 London The Lexington

28 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

29 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

30 Manchester Manchester Psych Fest

31 End of the Road Festival

