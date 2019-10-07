Sam Evian Re-Works 'Right Down The Line'

Sam Evian isn't keen to sit still.

Last year's full length 'You, Forever' found the songwriter entering new ground, constantly pushing himself forward.

Set to play End Of The Road and Manchester Psych Fest later this year, the Saddle Creek artist has shared a cool new cover.

'Right Down The Line' is a breezy piece of Gerry Rafferty penned folk-pop, given a slight psych twist by the Brooklyn songwriter.

It's a relatively faithful cover, nimble in its energy and crisp in its vocal - it's also catchy as hell.

Tune in now.

Catch Sam Evian at the following shows:

August

27 London The Lexington

28 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

29 Glasgow The Hug And Pint

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.