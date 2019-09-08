Sam Eagle's 'Funkenheim' Is A Statement Of Intent

Sam Eagle has always been able to meet the challenges presented to him.

A songwriter with incredible natural ability, his psych-infused brand of indie melody comes straight from the heart.

It's due to this, no doubt, that he's able to shift and change, while remaining utterly true to the message in his work.

Brand new EP 'Something Out Of Nothing' - the first of two - is incoming on Cooking Vinyl, and to be honest it's pretty special.

Says the man himself: "The process for these songs has been about adapting and finding new ways to work and make music. I recorded the tracks at home. The entire mixing process was done remotely over the phone and internet. These challenges have made the songs what they are, just as challenges make us who we are as people."

We're able to share his delicious new song 'Funkenheim', a frenetic return with some glorious guitar work.

Itchily infectious, 'Funkenheim' comes equipped with a home-shot video, one that delves into his working practices.

Sam continues: "I wanted to do a video that was based solely in my home studio where the EPs where recorded. I prefer videos with a more straightforward concept to those with a complex narrative, and I thought the most effective way to show all the room was to have a camera panning around it, with me playing all the instruments in the song as the single and room transforms."

"What seemed like a simple concept, ended up taking two insanely long, very hot and exhausting days, but the end result was all that mattered, and it definitely worth it. Massive love to the Will & Jasper at 24p Studio!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lucy Scott

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.