Saltwater Sun Race Back With New Single 'Blood'

Saltwater Sun have shared their biting new single 'Blood' - tune in now.

The Reading group have just revealed their next single, a Valentine's gift for fans that won't text other people behind your back.

It's a loyal, faithful guitar melter, and indie rock gem with just a hint of pop in the mixture too.

Concise and packed with energy, 'Blood' roars into life, the work of a band operating in full flush of their confidence and creativity.

The chorus rings out: "Every thought, every time, this is how you never die..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.