Sally Shapiro Announce New Album 'Sad Cities'

Sally Shapiro will release new album 'Sad Cities' on February 18th.

The duo - Sally Shapiro, and producer Johan Agebjörn - released their debut album 'Disco Romance' back in 2007, picking up enormous critical acclaim.

Icy synths and dystopian melodies, their immersive world-building stood apart from their peers, resulting in some daring retro-futurist electronics.

New album 'Sad Cities' - their first since 2013 - was built over a number of years, displaying the pair's fastidious methodologies.

Out on February 18th via Italians Do It Better, the new release is trailed by crystalline new single 'Forget About You'.

Perfectly tailored, 'Forget About You' seems to have a chrome finish, with its high-definition production wrapped around Sally's evocative vocals.

Tune in now.

