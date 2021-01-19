Sally Grossman has died.

Born Sally Buehler, she was studying English literature at New York's Hunter College when she fell down a folk bohemian wormhole in the Village, and never left.

Becoming a key player within that scene, she met - and then subsequently married - the music manager Albert Grossman.

Grossman became entwined with Bob Dylan, guiding the songwriter's rise, with Sally Grossman at his side.

The two were intimately involved in the careers of Janis Joplin and The Band, while Albert Grossman also merged three folk singers into Peter, Paul, and Mary.

Albert Grossman died in 1986, with Sally Grossman helping to guide his empire into the 21st century.

Perhaps her most visible moment within pop culture came in 1965, when photographer Daniel Kramer came to the Grossman's house to shoot the cover of Dylan's next album.

The songwriter had completed 'Bringing It All Back Home' at their house, and the impromptu shoot incorporated a chaise longe, a cat named Rolling Stone, a few albums, and of course Sally Grossman in a striking red dress.

She wore it once , then never wore it again. Instantly iconic, Sally Grossman's subtle but pervasive role in Dylan mythology was assured - she died on March 11th at the age of 81.

I'm sad to hear that Sally Grossman has passed away. She was funny, salty, sometimes grumpy (but I think she liked me) a smart businesswoman and a fount of stories. No more lunches at the Little Bear.



The couch (her wedding present from Mary Travers) is empty now. pic.twitter.com/HB9zyJ3HJz — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 13, 2021

