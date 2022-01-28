Salem Close New Scream Film With 'Fall Out Of Love'

Salem have been picked to close the new Scream movie.

Out now, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin is seemingly a fan of the Will Gould venture, and plucked their song 'Fall Out Of Love' to feature on the end credits.

A re-recorded version was used, with Salem's helter-skelter jet black punk rock augmented by Carlie Hanson's vocal.

Initially appearing on their debut EP, 'Fall Out Of Love' now gains international traction as part of the horror franchise.

SALEM’s Will Gould commented: “It is such an honour to be involved with the Scream movie soundtrack. As big fans of the franchise it has been surreal to be asked to be a part of its legacy in some small way. We couldn’t ask to be featured on a more perfect soundtrack.”

Scream co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, added... “An intoxicating devil-my-care anthem, an us-against-the-world rallying cry, ‘Fall Out Of Love’ wears it’s sardonic heart on it’s blood-soaked sleeve as it gleefully burns down the very romantic notions it so successfully conjures up with fearless passion and reckless abandon. Equal parts optimistic and cynical, nostalgic and timeless, this bittersweet ode to undying devotion fights through the despair to find hope and ultimately much needed catharsis. I love this song so fucking much.”

Check out 'Fall Out Of Love' below.

