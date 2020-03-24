Saint Saviour Announces New Album 'Tomorrow Again'

London based songwriter Saint Saviour will release new album 'Tomorrow Again' on September 4th.

Noted for her work as a co-writer - she's penned lauded hits with everyone from Groove Armada to musa masa and Celeste - Saint Saviour returned to solo duties earlier this year.

New album 'Tomorrow Again' lands on September 4th, and it features guest turns from Badly Drawn Boy and Willy Mason.

New single 'For My Love' leads the way, and it's typical of Saint Saviour's rich, evocative take on pop music.

A textured, nuanced offering, it seems redolent of her childhood in Stockton-on-Tees, it's use of space feeling a world away from London's restrictions.

Tune in now.

