Saint Leonard Announces New Single 'Always Night' And Live Show At The Albion Rooms

Saint Leonard returns with new single 'Always Night' - the first release from his forthcoming new album, recorded in Berlin during lockdown alongside members of the Fat White family.

A sparse noirish love song. 'Always Night' is laced with haunting skeletal Rhodes piano chords and a stark saxophone line played by Alex White, peaking alongside Saint Leonard's eerily intoned vocals and Nathan Saoudi's electronic pop tinged squalls that nestle amongst the arrangement.

The songwriter has been on a number of journeys, swapping English gloom for travels across India and the the Himalayan mountains, visiting The Beatles Ashram in Rishikesh and studying Transcendental Meditation with the monks of the Kesar Devi Temple. Following up his acclaimed debut album, Saint Leonard released 'Light Years' a song recorded at Paul Epworth’s Church Studio, featuring The Horrors’ Josh Hayward on guitar, Panda (bass) from TOY and former Klaxons drummer Steff Halperin.

His new single lands as a precursor to forthcoming album, tune in to the lyric video now...

Saint Leonard has also announced his first live show since the pandemic, back in the U.K. he will be performing at The Albion Rooms in Margate on the 20th of August.

Golden Ticket Winners from Saint Leonards' lockdown live transmission series in association with Black Tot Rum will be granted free entry, general entry tickets are available via Leonard's channels now HERE .

