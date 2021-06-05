Saint Kochi Shares Intriguing Indie Bop 'Don't Look Down'

Rising London based artist Saint Kochi has shared his intriguing new single 'Don't Look Down'.

The songwriter uses the name of a city in India's Kerala state, where his family are from, and the project plays on different layers and aspects of identity.

His debut EP is incoming, following sessions in his London basement studio, constructed together with Dom Ganderton (Superfood) - who actually produced the new EP.

'Don't Look Down' is out now, a low-key indie bop whose subtle use of melody sits alongside lyrics that both mask and reveal at the same time.

Sam Hiscox directs the video, and it utilises a shoot in California's the Joshua Tree area, an off kilter romantic narrative.

Saint Kochi says video song was "initially conceptually centred around trying to tell a love story between two inanimate objects - I was a massive fan of the Blur ‘Coffee & TV’ video with the milk carton, and the subtitled approach that Radiohead used in their video for ‘Just’ to tell a story."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sam Hiscox

