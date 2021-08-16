Sainté Drops New Single 'No Love'

Leicester rap supernova Sainté returns with new single 'No Love'.

The Midlands riser showed his strength on breakout cut 'Champagne Shots', before following this with his debut EP 'Local MVP'.

Finding his own label, Sainté never pulls off the same trick twice, keeping his fans guessing at every turn.

New single 'No Love' finds Sainté flipping the script once more, inviting Miraa May on board for some soulful reflection.

The smoky atmosphere leads to some introspection from the rapper: “I never show no love / because I didn’t want my heart getting stolen...”

Tune in now.

