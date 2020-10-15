SAI Shares New Scorcher 'Million Bucks'

Potent London riser SAI channels that indescribable feeling of escape and release.

Surging into fresh realms, she's a dazzling alt-pop newcomer who wants to tear down the barriers.

Spending time experimenting with different producers, SAI struck up a relationship with 808bhav808, who has produced her entire EP.

It's a real statement, too, one that is led by crunching new single 'Million Bucks'.

An exhibition of ambition, it's a song that deals with departing from a toxic relationship. She says:

“I want to give strength to all my good vibes tribe out there to not sacrifice their dreams and what makes them happy for the sake of a relationship, I want my music to make them feel wild and free - this is how I’ve been feeling lately and I’m in such a great place!”

Airing on Clash, 'Million Bucks' is testament to the creative chemistry that thrives in SAI's work.

Tune in now.

