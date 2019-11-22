Sahra Gure's 'Love Me With Me' Is An Absorbing Journey Through Grief

Sahra Gure knows herself; she knows her mind, and is in touch with her own feelings.

It's something that translates into her music. The London newcomer is devoutly independent, and a few hours ago she released new EP 'Love Me With Me' on her own Sun Of Agmiu imprint.

It's a soulful, evocative journey, one that moves from jazz-leaning rhythms past neo-soul while absorbing elements of starkly subtle spoken word.

Out now, 'Love Me With Me' is focussed on the seven stages of grief, a profound movement through loss.

Available digitally, the EP is set to be given a vinyl pressing - order HERE - while she also plays an intimate launch show next week.

A brave, poetic EP, Sahra Gure's is unrelenting in its commitment to honesty, making this something truly special.

Tune in now.

Catch Sahra Gure at The Gallery in Tileyard, London on November 26th - tickets HERE.

