Safetalk Share Dark New Cut 'Static'

Rising three-piece Safetalk have shared brooding new single 'Static'.

The trio - British singer David Harks and Parisian producers Hugues Tonnet and Thomas Desnoyers - made their dashing debut in some style, illuminating hype with some poised, prolific electronic songwriting.

Deft pop flourishes intermingling with digital impressionism, the three-piece match their disparate backgrounds to produce something wholly distinct.

New single 'Static' is online now, the title track of their incoming EP (due out on November 16th, keep an eye out...)

Dark-pop with murky electronic production, 'Static' feels like Hot Chip after twilight, a neat fusion of Gallic style and British grit.

We've got first play - tune in now.

