Sade Shares New Song 'The Big Unknown'

Sade has shared new song 'The Big Unknown', written especially for the climax of new film The Widow.

The UK music legend was invited to pen new music for the film, with director Steve McQueen personally seeking out the singer.

Hans Zimmer crafts the intimate score, with Sade's new single specifically tailored to augmented the final scenes in the film.

It's a moody, atmospheric piece of work, with 'The Big Unknown' harbouring a wonderfully suggestive, highly visual quality.

In a recent Los Angeles Times interview Steve McQueen said:

“It was an honour to work with such a legend. Sade is an incomparable talent and incredible artist who so rarely releases new material, but luckily the original series of Widows had deeply resonated with her.”

Check out 'The Big Unknown' below.

