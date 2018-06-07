Sad Times: Trust Fund Are No More

It's been a pretty great month.

Football didn't come home, but it did venture a little further down the line; the weather has been scorching across the land; and Trust Fund released a new album.

What could possibly go wrong? Oh.

So that's that, then. We're sure most music will come from the various parties involved in Trust Fund, and they've left behind one final video.

Godspeed, friends, in whatever comes next...

