Sad Night Dynamite's 'Black & White' Is "A Tale Of Despair And Rebirth"

Sad Night Dynamite return with new single 'Black & White'.

The pair are working on a follow up to their debut mixtape, with a flurry of UK shows incoming.

Set to support Glass Animals on some huge dates, Sad Night Dynamite have escaped the rehearsal room with a brand new track.

'Black & White' is out now, a track the pair dub "a a bizarre fantasy built on real experiences..."

A Glastonbury-fuelled tale of personal transformation, it's an alt-pop bubbler about stretching a situation as far as it can go.

Sad Night Dynamite say the single “is a tale of despair and rebirth. It’s loosely based around Archie’s visit to Glastonbury festival when he was 20 years old. ‘Black & White’ is ultimately about someone taking things too far, maybe even to the afterlife.”

Tune in now.

- - -