Sacred Paws Return With The Headlong Dash Of 'Brush Your Hair'

Sacred Paws have returned with new single 'Brush Your Hair' - tune in now.

The Glasgow-London duo released their sparkling debut album 'Strike A Match' in 2017, an addictive fusion of helter-skelter rhythms and wiry post-punk guitar lines.

Touring almost non-stop, the pair have begun to sketch out their next step, beginning with a brand new single.

More is set to come shortly, with Sacred Paws sharing the headlong dash of 'Brush Your Hair'.

Typically exuberant, it's a charming, gleefully expressive return, at once linking to their debut to also pointing someplace new.

Tune in now.

