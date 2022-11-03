Sabrina Monique Shares 'More Than A Friend'

Sabrina Monique has shared her new song 'More Than A Friend'.

The New York songwriter continually speaks from the heart, melding together dance textures and her own emotions.

Constantly moving forwards, each new idea connects intimately to something in her life.

As she told American Songwriter: “I like to turn what has hurt me into something fun that I can dance to...”

New single 'More Than A Friend' is out now, and it dwells on the tipping point between friendship and romance.

Out now, the gorgeous electronics are intertwined with her lyricism, with Sabrina Monique illustrating her heart.

Driven by her emphatic vocal, you can check it out below.