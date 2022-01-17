Saba Links With Krayzie Bone For 'Come My Way'

Saba links up with Krayzie Bone on new single 'Come My Way'.

The Chicago creative returns with a new album this month, with 'Few Good Things' set to land on February 4th.

New single 'Come My Way' is a breezy nostalgic bop, with Saba dipping in on some formative influences.

Out now, 'Come My Way' finds Saba interlocking with Krayzie Bone on the new release.

Saba comments...

"When I think back on first discovering Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a child, it immediately stood out to me as unique. I started paying attention and really learning how to rap from listening to them and trying to recite it."

"It felt honest and completely true to themselves — authentic in a way that doesn’t come around very often and in a way that will be impossible to recreate. Their mix of melody and rhythms that I had never heard is what connected with me in a way that other music just didn’t. It inspired me to be more creative."

Tune in now.

Saba's new album 'Few Good Things' is out on February 4th.

Photo Credit: C.T. Robert

- - -