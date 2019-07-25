SA Zeiner Channels Cool, Crisp Pop With 'Could You Be Good To Me'

SA Zeiner has always been around music.

A classically trained singer, she maintains a love of performing in theatre alongside her work in the Tanken collective.

Absorbing inspiration where it lands, she's currently based in London, which has become a hub for her cool, clinical pop music.

New single 'Could You Be Good To Me' is out now, a song that traces the mystery of connection, of watching identity emerge from the shadows.

The video builds on this, and it's the perfect template for SA Zeiner's multi-disciplinary approach. Fusing shadow, dance, and the expert movement of the body, it's a sensual, expressive project.

She comments...

“I wanted to emulate the mystery of getting to know someone and not completely understanding who they are yet. The video shows a couple who by novelties is getting to know each other. Dancers Tashi and Robin really made it all come together with their improv movements and dance and really managed to capture something raw, building up through shadows and then coming closer.”

“I wanted them to recreate the five love languages by movement and I really think they managed to capture it. We also wanted to recreate the light of a sunset. It’s beautiful and ever changing and you don’t have it for long so you better enjoy it, much like the early stages of a relationship.”

“In a way it’s also the perfect balance between light and dark (yin and yang) and we wanted to show the different stages of a sunset and how the light changes throughout as much as emotions does when you get to know someone.”

Tune in now.

