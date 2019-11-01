S-X Returns With Mighty New Single 'Always Wrong'

Times change and people change, but the art remains the same.

S-X has already helped write a chapter in music history, supplying the iconic 2010 grime instrumental 'Woo Riddim'.

Voiced by some of the greats, his work as a producer made him well known, but S-X had the hunger for something different.

Now he's stepping out to the front. With a slew of new material to come the Midlands artist launches his True Colours tour this October.

New single 'Always Wrong' leads the way, and it's a stellar piece of arena-filling digital R&B.

The rolling trap beats lean on Stateside innovations, but there's still something defiantly UK-centric at play here, an independence of spirit that comes through with each note.

It's a bold, blockbuster of a track, and the mighty single comes equipped with some lavish visuals - watch it first on Clash.

Catch S-X at the following shows:

October

3 Glasgow Attic Bar

4 Newcastle Think Tank

5 London Waiting Room

11 Manchester Jimmys

12 Birmingham Flapper

