S Wavey Links With Ghetts, Ryan De La Cruz On 'Player'

S Wavey has shared his new rap burner 'Player' - tune in now.

The Brixton riser grabs two of the hottest talents around for his new release, with Ghetts and Ryan De La Cruz representing opposites of the spectrum.

Ghetts is a grime icon, one of the best to ever do it, while Ryan De La Cruz is just starting his career, but remains an incendiary talent.

Working with the playful beat each flank S Wavey, helping to push the MC to supreme heights on this stellar new release.

A track that will only enhance and solidify the hype around S Wavey, 'Player' is one of the year's most naturally infectious UK rap cuts.

Tune in now.

