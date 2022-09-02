S. Carey Announces New Album 'Break Me Open'

American songwriter S. Carey has detailed his new album 'Break Me Open'.

Out on April 22nd, it's a 10 song record, one born from difficult experiences in the artist's life.

Coming four years since his previous 'Hundred Acres' LP, the new album documents the process of change.

S. Carey comments: "Change is good. Fucking hard, but good. For many, to say the last two years have been difficult would be an understatement. Stress and uncertainty about life in general, family, friends, kids, even Mother Earth has grown exponentially. There is a heaviness to human consciousness right now, a darkness at the surface."

The new album, he says, "is about love - past, present, and future. It’s about fatherhood - the overwhelming feeling of deep love for my kids and the melancholy of watching them grow up right before my eyes. It’s about accepting my faults and wrongdoings, exposing myself, and trying to know myself better than I did the day before."

"But above the darkness, it’s a message of hope, honesty, and growth. It’s a call to be vulnerable: Break Me Open."

The title track is online now, a beautifully weighted return equipped with visuals shot in Eau Claire by director Rudy Rubio.

Tune in now.

