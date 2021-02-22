Sŵnami's 'Theatr' Is A Dreamy Welsh Language Wonder

As Clash pointed out at length earlier this month , the track record of Welsh music has rarely been so strong.

Fresh from our St. David's Day celebrations come Sŵnami, Welsh language wonders who seem keen to prove our point.

The name is a Welsh word - pronounced tsunami - but they're an indie pop quintet who strive to produce something universal.

Comparisons could range from Vampire Weekend through to Beabadoobee, but the reality is that Sŵnami have crafted a sound of their own.

Album No. 2 is fast incoming, with new single 'Theatr' out today (March 12th). A dreamily infectious return, it's a story of escapism, with lyrics that deal with accepting your own worth within an imperfect relationship and moving on.

Ifan Ywain says: “Theatr is about a toxic relationship, where one person wants to get back with the other. It feeds into the wider idea of escapism in terms of wanting to escape a broken, unhealthy situation and wanting something more. The song is very much a conversation between two people...”

Sam Kinsella directs the video, which is set against the iconic backdrop of Portmeirion - where cult 60s series The Prisoner was shot.

Tom Rhys Harries (star of Netflix smash White Lines) takes the central role, with Ifan Ywain adding: “The story behind the video involves a man stuck between different realities. One where he lives in a perfect, glossy but fake world, and his endeavour to escape that world, even though the other reality is chaotic.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.