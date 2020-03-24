Sébastien Tellier's 'Stuck In A Summer Love' Gets Reflective

Sébastien Tellier has shared new song 'Stuck In A Summer Love'.

The French auteur returns next week with a new album, one that represents a fresh chapter in his life.

Out on May 29th, the record has been trailed by some sumptuous singles, revealing different aspects of his character.

New song 'Stuck In A Summer Love' is now online, pinned down by this reflective, almost bittersweet vantage point.

“It’s about being caught in the past, the old teenager I was,” he says. “It’s full of emotion, but also it’s like a caterpillar. She’s fat and strong. I was very proud of that. It was always my wish to make a song like it, but I never found a way.”

Corentin ‘nit’ Kerdraon shot the video, which you can watch below:

