RZA Shares Meditative New 'Guided Explorations' EP

Wu-Tang legend RZA has shared his new 'Guided Explorations' EP.

The new project was produced in collaboration with TAZO Tea, and it's essentially a quasi-spiritual deep dive into RZA's Meaning Of Life.

Amid laid back beats RZA urges the listener to find a “chill environment” before explaining how “competitive pressure can stagnate you.”

He warns: "Think about the distractions around you that stifle your creativity..."

A bubbling, quasi-ambient piece, 'Guided Explorations' is short and deeply unusual, but it also has a warm, fulfilling atmosphere.

A kind of self-help tape from a genuine rap legend, you can check it out below.

